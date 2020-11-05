For google bots, how to block pages from being checked?

Not sure this is the correct place to post this and if it isn’t please move it to proper category.

I got some immense help on revamping my old website to the new CSS format.

It’s still a work in progress, adding more galleries etc.

Now I have some questions.

Two links from my home page go to my old 20+ years websites:

http://www.moskovita-photography.com/stock_photography.htm

Hundreds of pics and old links, but stories nonetheless.

And this one:

https://moskovita-photography.com/Jacks__Blog.htm

I’d like to block those from being scanned by google.

When I ran this check from www.semrush.com with my main home page:

https://moskovita-photography.com/

It said these were a major problem:

15 https://moskovita-photography.com/2020_Philippines_Trip.htm Connect GA 2 clicks 144 issues 200 15 https://moskovita-photography.com/SnowHummersNov22.htm N/A 2 clicks 33 issues 200 15 https://moskovita-photography.com/EAGLES.htm N/A 2 clicks 11 issues 200 15 https://moskovita-photography.com/Bird-Comedy.htm N/A 2 clicks 8 issues 200 54 https://moskovita-photography.com/Jacks__Blog.htm N/A 1 click 7 issues 200

So you can see I’d like to have those blocked from google bots as it would take way too long to fix all of them. Can I?

I don’t want this to happen:

Please take action and start fixing these issues to prevent search engines from ignoring or even punishing you.

Thanks in advance.