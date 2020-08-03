For google bots, how to block pages from being checked?

Not sure this is the correct place to post this and if it isn’t please move it to proper category.
I got some immense help on revamping my old website to the new CSS format.
https://moskovita-photography.com/
It’s still a work in progress, adding more galleries etc.
Now I have some questions.
Two links from my home page go to my old 20+ years websites:
http://www.moskovita-photography.com/stock_photography.htm
Hundreds of pics and old links, but stories nonetheless.
And this one:
https://moskovita-photography.com/Jacks__Blog.htm
I’d like to block those from being scanned by google.
When I ran this check from www.semrush.com with my main home page:
https://moskovita-photography.com/
It said these were a major problem:
|15
|https://moskovita-photography.com/2020_Philippines_Trip.htm
|Connect GA
|2 clicks
|144 issues
|200
|15
|https://moskovita-photography.com/SnowHummersNov22.htm
|N/A
|2 clicks
|33 issues
|200
|15
|https://moskovita-photography.com/EAGLES.htm
|N/A
|2 clicks
|11 issues
|200
|15
|https://moskovita-photography.com/Bird-Comedy.htm
|N/A
|2 clicks
|8 issues
|200
|54
|https://moskovita-photography.com/Jacks__Blog.htm
|N/A
|1 click
|7 issues
|200
So I you can see I’d like to have those blocked from google bots as it would take way too long to fix all of them. Can I?
I don’t want this to happen:
Please take action and start fixing these issues to prevent search engines from ignoring or even punishing you.
Thanks in advance.