For each iteration print name not value

This is the final code:

var varone = 98 var vartwo = 25 var varthree = 9 var varfour = 36 const convertArray = {varone, vartwo, varthree, varfour}; console.log(convertArray) const varEntries = Object.entries(convertArray); varEntries.forEach(function ([key, value]) { console.log(key, value); if (value < 10) { console.log(value = "0" + value); console.log(key, value); } }); console.log("Values of original variables varone, vartwo, varthree, varfour are: " + varone+ "," , vartwo + "," , varthree + "," , varfour + "," );

The key value pairs in an array are updating, but the actual variable’s value is not updating, what should I do next so that the actual values of the original var/const gets updated.

Logic: A coming soon counter clock was build here. But the one with “1” numeric digit out of Days/Hours/Minutes/Second used to distort the CSS as compared to other which have “2” numeric digit. So I was planning to concatenat one “0”(to make one digit numeric two digit) as pointed by @Archibald in this discussion.