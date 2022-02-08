For each iteration print name not value

# Chapter 02: First Class Functions ## A Quick Review When we say functions are "first class", we mean they are just like everyone else... so in other words a normal class. We can treat functions like any other data type and there is nothing particularly special about them - they may be stored in arrays, passed around as function parameters, assigned to variables, and what have you. That is JavaScript 101, but worth mentioning since a quick code search on github will reveal the collective evasion, or perhaps widespread ignorance of this concept. Shall we go for a feigned example? We shall. ```js const hi = name => `Hi ${name}`; const greeting = name => hi(name); ``` Here, the function wrapper around `hi` in `greeting` is completely redundant. Why? Because functions are *callable* in JavaScript. When `hi` has the `()` at the end it will run and return a value. When it does not, it simply returns the function stored in the variable. Just to be sure, have a look yourself: ```js hi; // name => `Hi ${name}` hi("jonas"); // "Hi jonas" ```