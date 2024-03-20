Footer should be at the bottom, content in the middle

If a container is given a background: https://jsfiddle.net/6g9ks0ty/3/
How do you have the footer appear when a background is being used on a container?
If I remove the background from it, the footer will be visible.
Example:
.containerD {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
padding: 8px 8px;
position: fixed;
z-index: 3;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
overflow: auto;
/* Enable scroll if needed */
--units: 8px;
--brick1: #222;
--brick2: #222;
--lines: #121212;
--gp-ln: 50%/calc(var(--units) * 10) calc(var(--units) * 5);
--gp-cn: 50%/calc(var(--units) * 5) calc(var(--units) * 5);
background:repeating-conic-gradient(from 90deg at 95% 55%, var(--lines) 0% 25%, #fff0 0% 100%) var(--gp-cn),
repeating-linear-gradient(180deg, var(--lines) 0 5%, #fff0 0 50%, var(--lines) 0 55%, var(--brick2) 0 100%) var(--gp-ln),
repeating-linear-gradient(90deg, var(--brick1) 0 47.5%, var(--lines) 0 50%, var(--brick1) 0 97.5%, var(--lines) 0 100%) var(--gp-ln);
}