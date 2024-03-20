Footer should be at the bottom, content in the middle

HTML & CSS
24

If a container is given a background: https://jsfiddle.net/6g9ks0ty/3/

How do you have the footer appear when a background is being used on a container?

If I remove the background from it, the footer will be visible.

Example:

.containerD {
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-content: center;
  padding: 8px 8px;
  position: fixed;
  z-index: 3;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  overflow: auto;
  
  /* Enable scroll if needed */
  --units: 8px;
  --brick1: #222;
  --brick2: #222;
  --lines: #121212;
  --gp-ln: 50%/calc(var(--units) * 10) calc(var(--units) * 5);
  --gp-cn: 50%/calc(var(--units) * 5) calc(var(--units) * 5);
  background:repeating-conic-gradient(from 90deg at 95% 55%, var(--lines) 0% 25%, #fff0 0% 100%) var(--gp-cn),
    repeating-linear-gradient(180deg, var(--lines) 0 5%, #fff0 0 50%, var(--lines) 0 55%, var(--brick2) 0 100%) var(--gp-ln),
    repeating-linear-gradient(90deg, var(--brick1) 0 47.5%, var(--lines) 0 50%, var(--brick1) 0 97.5%, var(--lines) 0 100%) var(--gp-ln);

}