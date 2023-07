please see

and

https://forallthetime.com/DEMO1/index.html

my issue is at the footer. here https://forallthetime.com/DEMO1/index.html there is white space to the sides of the social media icons

on the code pen, its fine!

what is going on?

happens with both chrome and firefox

to be clear, i think i copied and patsted from working, perfect code

hhhmmmmmmmm…

please help me!

thanks!