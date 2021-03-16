Footer is not showing in latest theme update

CMS & WordPress
#1

Please help me with the footer. I Can’t add menu in footer.
Thank you

The blog I need help with is masteringnutanix.com.

#2
#3

Hi masteringnutanix, Welcome to the forums!

Looking at the site I couldn’t see the footer menu problem. Maybe I was looking at the wrong place. :slightly_smiling_face:

I had your topic temporarily unlisted to give you a chance to elaborate on the issue.

#4

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.