Footer filling in unused body space

HTML & CSS
#1

I have had the issue where my footer is filling in the unused page. You can see a screenshot here -

Annotation 2020-05-29 093400
Annotation 2020-05-29 0934001893×642 197 KB

The footer html is as follows -

 <footer class="footer-distributed">
 
            <div class="footer-left">
     
            <h3>LMG</h3>
     
            <p class="footer-links">
            <a href="#">Home</a>
        ·
            <a href="#">Blog</a>
        ·
            <a href="#">Pricing</a>
        ·
            <a href="#">About</a>
        ·
            <a href="#">Faq</a>
        ·
            <a href="#">Contact</a>
            </p>
     
            <p class="footer-company-name">Ludiment Media Group (LMG) &copy; 2020</p>
            </div>
     
            <div class="footer-center">
     
            <div>
            <i class="fa fa-map-marker"></i>
            <p><span>21 Revolution Street</span> Delhi, India</p>
            </div>
     
            <div>
            <i class="fa fa-phone"></i>
            <p>+61 13 74 74</p>
            </div>
     
            <div>
            <i class="fa fa-envelope"></i>
            <p><a href="mailto:support@lmg.com">support@lmg.com</a></p>
            </div>
     
            </div>
     
            <div class="footer-right">
     
            <p class="footer-company-about">
            <span>About Us</span>
        LMG is a magazine focused on Technology. Join us and keep informed on the latest tech news.
            </p>
     
            <div class="footer-icons">
     
            <a href="#"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a>
            <a href="#"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a>
            <a href="#"><i class="fa fa-linkedin"></i></a>
            <a href="#"><i class="fa fa-github"></i></a>
            <a href="#"><i class="fa fa-reddit"></i></a>
     
            </div>
     
            </div>
     
            </footer>

My css is -


.footer-distributed{
	background-color: #292c2f;
	box-shadow: 0 1px 1px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.12);
	box-sizing: border-box;
	width: 100%;
	text-align: left;
	font: bold 16px sans-serif;
 
	padding: 55px 50px;
	margin-top: 80px;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-left,
.footer-distributed .footer-center,
.footer-distributed .footer-right{
	display: inline-block;
	vertical-align: top;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-left{
	width: 40%;
}

.footer-distributed h3{
	color:  #ffffff;
	font: normal 36px 'Montserrat';
	margin: 0;
}
 
.footer-distributed h3 span{
	color:  #5383d3;
}
 
 
.footer-distributed .footer-links{
	color:  #ffffff;
	margin: 20px 0 12px;
	padding: 0;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-links a{
	display:inline-block;
	line-height: 1.8;
	text-decoration: none;
	color:  inherit;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-company-name{
	color:  #8f9296;
	font-size: 14px;
	font-weight: normal;
	margin: 0;
}
 
 
.footer-distributed .footer-center{
	width: 35%;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-center i{
	background-color:  #33383b;
	color: #ffffff;
	font-size: 25px;
	width: 38px;
	height: 38px;
	border-radius: 50%;
	text-align: center;
	line-height: 42px;
	margin: 10px 15px;
	vertical-align: middle;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-center i.fa-envelope{
	font-size: 17px;
	line-height: 38px;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-center p{
	display: inline-block;
	color: #ffffff;
	vertical-align: middle;
	margin:0;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-center p span{
	display:block;
	font-weight: normal;
	font-size:14px;
	line-height:2;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-center p a{
	color:  #5383d3;
	text-decoration: none;;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-right{
	width: 20%;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-company-about{
	line-height: 20px;
	color:  #92999f;
	font-size: 13px;
	font-weight: normal;
	margin: 0;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-company-about span{
	display: block;
	color:  #ffffff;
	font-size: 14px;
	font-weight: bold;
	margin-bottom: 20px;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-icons{
	margin-top: 25px;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-icons a{
	display: inline-block;
	width: 35px;
	height: 35px;
	cursor: pointer;
	background-color:  #33383b;
	border-radius: 2px;
 
	font-size: 20px;
	color: #ffffff;
	text-align: center;
	line-height: 35px;
 
	margin-right: 3px;
	margin-bottom: 5px;
}
 
 
@media (max-width: 880px) {
 
	.footer-distributed{
		font: bold 14px sans-serif;
	
	}
 
	.footer-distributed .footer-left,
	.footer-distributed .footer-center,
	.footer-distributed .footer-right{
		display: block;
		width: 100%;
		margin-bottom: 40px;
		text-align: center;
	}
 
	.footer-distributed .footer-center i{
		margin-left: 0;
	}
	.main {
		line-height: normal;
		font-size: auto;
	}
 
}

All help appreciated Thanks

#3

Hi,

We don’t have enough information to help with your problem so you will need to clarify a little more please :slight_smile:

I can see your image but I don’t know what you mean by ‘filling unused space’. Vertical space or horizontal space?

The footer code you supplied will be as wide as its containing block which will be as wide as the body assuming no other restrictions have been imposed on it (like width or min/max/width etc). If you want the footer as wide as the two images above it then they will all need to be in the same container or in a container that is sized in the same way.

If you can clarify the question I’m sure we can be of more help :slight_smile:

2 Likes