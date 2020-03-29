Foolishly I thought that working from home would have

Due to the current Covid-19 Virus I get the general impression that globally programmers would all be working from home and the forums would be very busy.

It appeares that the number of new forum posts have declined which makes me think that when at work the forum is used to solve work related problems whereas even though working from home the opportunity has arisen not to work?

Perhaps when not at work there is less peer pressure and programming problems can be searched and resolved.

Maybe it is also a time factor when deadlines are self imposed and time can be used to resolve problems.

Maybe they can’t:
– Their projects are dependent on resources only present on their job server.
– They need to be at the office in order to have access to the job server.
– They’re not allowed or unable to have the project on their own machine.
– They can’t get anything done without chatting with coworkers.
– Their boss can’t coop with not being able to interrupt them when they pause to think.

Maybe it’s just that everyone’s been helped, we’ve solved all the problems there is to solve! (okay no)

combination of factors probably.

Hobbyists have more important things taking up their free time.
Working from home when you’re not used to it generally leads to a divergence: Either you’re not working, or you’re working more than usual.
Many people aren’t working, due to the nature of the job/business/etc either preventing them from doing the job or flat out making them unemployed.

I do not understand why there would be more questions just because more workers are working at home. Why would they be doing anything differently, except possibly doing less?

Not having co-workers to ask, perhaps.

That would increase the questions here, right? The question is asking why there is a decrease.

The OP is most certainly wondering that. agree

However, I believe @gandalf458’s post was a direct reply to your post immediately above it, rather than to the OP. smile

