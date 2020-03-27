Foolishly I thought that working from home would have

Due to the current Covid-19 Virus I get the general impression that globally programmers would all be working from home and the forums would be very busy.

It appeares that the number of new forum posts have declined which makes me think that when at work the forum is used to solve work related problems whereas even though working from home the opportunity has arisen not to work?

Perhaps when not at work there is less peer pressure and programming problems can be searched and resolved.

Maybe it is also a time factor when deadlines are self imposed and time can be used to resolve problems.