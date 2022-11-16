Fontawesome Icon not Showing After Adding a New Class

I have downloaded fontawesome-free-6.2.1-web and I’m trying to use the shopping cart icon. The shopping cart class name is “fa-cart-shopping” and if I use it by itself it does not work. It shows up when I added the class “fa” in front of the class “fa fa-cart-shopping”. I tried to add a new class to my “i” element so that I can style that class to position the shopping cart but it causes the icon to show up as a square instead of a shopping cart. The following shows the classes being applied on my “i” element.

<i class="fa fa-cart-shopping mycart">

The class “mycart” is the class I added to try to position the shopping cart icon but it causes the cart to show as a square. Please help suggest a solution.