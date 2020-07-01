Font size too big on the design prototype

Hi!,

So, a few days ago I received a photoshop document (PSD) containing a mockup of a web. So my job is to convert that PSD file to an actual website but I’m having some issues mainly because of its font size, Its too big. the screen pixel ratio on the PSD file is larger than the PC I am using, so if I use the original font size, which is 80px, it overlaps with the other elements. I ended up lowering the font size but I don’t know if it was the right thing to do, so do you all have any suggestions for this issue? and how should I make it mobile friendly too? (this is assuming that I can’t ask the design person, so i have to think for myself)

Thanks, for any help!!