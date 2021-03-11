Font-size differences

Can someone explain to me how:
font-size: 56px;
font-family: georgia;
code: https://jsfiddle.net/wq3ve12g/
Is equivalent to:
Microsoft Paint,
and
Google Docs:
font-size: 42px;
font-family: georgia;
Can someone explain to me how:
font-size: 56px;
font-family: georgia;
code: https://jsfiddle.net/wq3ve12g/
Is equivalent to:
Microsoft Paint,
and
Google Docs:
font-size: 42px;
font-family: georgia;
Microsoft Paint and Google Docs are not browsers
and, obviously, have different agendas.
coothead
I did more investigating, what does this tell you?
What is it supposed to tell us?
That 42pt = 56px.
It says, 42px, not pt.
No?
Am I reading it wrong?
I am confused, can someone show me where in Google docs it says 42pt?
Hi there asasass,
Your image shows 42
Google Docs doe not implicitly state that it is working
with the pt unit but as 42pt equates to 56px it is safe
to assume that it is.
I believe that Microsoft Paint also uses the pt unit.
coothead