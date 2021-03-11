Font-size differences

#1

Can someone explain to me how:

font-size: 56px;
font-family: georgia;

code: https://jsfiddle.net/wq3ve12g/

Is equivalent to:

Microsoft Paint,
and
Google Docs:

font-size: 42px;
font-family: georgia;

#2

Microsoft Paint and Google Docs are not browsers
and, obviously, have different agendas. :biggrin:

coothead

#3

I did more investigating, what does this tell you?

#4

What is it supposed to tell us?

#5

That 42pt = 56px.
:slight_smile:

#6

It says, 42px, not pt.

No?

Am I reading it wrong?

I am confused, can someone show me where in Google docs it says 42pt?