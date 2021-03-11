Font-size differences

Can someone explain to me how:
font-size: 56px;
font-family: georgia;
code: https://jsfiddle.net/wq3ve12g/
Is equivalent to:
Microsoft Paint,
and
Google Docs:
font-size: 42px;
font-family: georgia;
Can someone explain to me how:
font-size: 56px;
font-family: georgia;
code: https://jsfiddle.net/wq3ve12g/
Is equivalent to:
Microsoft Paint,
and
Google Docs:
font-size: 42px;
font-family: georgia;
Microsoft Paint and Google Docs are not browsers
and, obviously, have different agendas.
coothead
I did more investigating, what does this tell you?
What is it supposed to tell us?
That 42pt = 56px.
It says, 42px, not pt.
No?
Am I reading it wrong?
I am confused, can someone show me where in Google docs it says 42pt?