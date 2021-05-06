Hi, I’m having this probleme here: the last paragraph should inherit font styles from the html (
<b>,
<i> etc.) but it doesn’t, even if I remove font weight from csss.
In the browser, I’m able to remove this problem by removing the font:inherit checkmark.
However, no idea how to achieve the same effect in my css
Any ideas? Thanks in advance
Try this (assuming you want the b element to be bold in that paragraph) :
.contentWrapper p b {font-weight:bold;}
When you use a heavy reset stylesheet like the one you have then you often have to apply the defaults you want because they have all been removed by the reset.
Thank you so much, it’s my first web page! Now everything is fine.
