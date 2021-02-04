Hi, I’m having this probleme here: the last paragraph should inherit font styles from the html (
<b>,
<i> etc.) but it doesn’t, even if I remove font weight from csss.
In the browser, I’m able to remove this problem by removing the font:inherit checkmark.
However, no idea how to achieve the same effect in my css
Any ideas? Thanks in advance
Hi, I’m having this probleme here: the last paragraph should inherit font styles from the html (
Try this (assuming you want the b element to be bold in that paragraph) :
.contentWrapper p b {font-weight:bold;}
When you use a heavy reset stylesheet like the one you have then you often have to apply the defaults you want because they have all been removed by the reset.
3 Likes
Thank you so much, it’s my first web page! Now everything is fine.
1 Like