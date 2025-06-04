Font for Script-Like Text

I found (and was using) a Google font called Birthstone in my project. I had to download and install it on my system. I discovered that iOS doesn’t display it, substituting a block-type font. I haven’t checked to see if a different Windows system will render it correctly.

I then found Brush Scipt MT and used it. It is not nearly as elegant as Birthstone, displaying in harsh bold-like context. It’s not nearly as easy to read, IMO, as Birthstone. Other fonts suggested by ChatGPT are equally problematic. Frankly, I’m amazed that there is no elegant script font for most browsers (at least none I can find).

Does anyone know of a script font that is as elegant as Birthstone (or very similar) that will be rendered by the big 3 browsers? Is there a coding technique I can use that might allow me to use Birthstone and have it rended in all browsers?