Font for Script-Like Text

I found (and was using) a Google font called Birthstone in my project. I had to download and install it on my system. I discovered that iOS doesn’t display it, substituting a block-type font. I haven’t checked to see if a different Windows system will render it correctly.

I then found Brush Scipt MT and used it. It is not nearly as elegant as Birthstone, displaying in harsh bold-like context. It’s not nearly as easy to read, IMO, as Birthstone. Other fonts suggested by ChatGPT are equally problematic. Frankly, I’m amazed that there is no elegant script font for most browsers (at least none I can find).

Does anyone know of a script font that is as elegant as Birthstone (or very similar) that will be rendered by the big 3 browsers? Is there a coding technique I can use that might allow me to use Birthstone and have it rended in all browsers?

Unless you use web-fonts, people will only see the fonts in their browser which are unstalled on their OS. These will vary from OS to OS and also individual cases, where people choose to install/uninstall any font as they see fit. So there is no way to ensure they see the font of your choice. Any font they don’t have will be substituted for one they do have.

To be clear, fonts are not browser dependant, but OS dependant.

That’s not how you use Google fonts, you need to use it as a web font by including it in the CSS so the end user downloads to the browser.

Downloading and installing on your own computer doesn’t install it for the whole world. :slightly_smiling_face: