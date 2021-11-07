@font-face issue, only local stored file is used

Hi everyone,

I need some help because I’m facing some issues with a font I want to use on my website. I’ve used Font Squirrel to make all the alternative versions needed (eot, woff, woff2 etc.) and uploaded them on the server and added the provided cod to the css. But the font still only works on my desktop (where the font is locally stored as well) but not on any other computer (Chrome and Safari). I went through the code over and over again and the html link directly leads to the font when testing in different browsers: I just can’t see where it goes wrong. Any ideas?