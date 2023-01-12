Font doesn't exist anymore on Google Fonts

HTML & CSS
Hi,

I was having a look at 7 year old website and it seems some fonts are gone.

Below is how it is referenced in my CSS file but the font in the url is coming up with a 404 not found. How do I subsitute it ?

@font-face {
	font-family: 'Quicksand';
	font-style: normal;
	font-weight: 700;
	src: local('Quicksand-Bold'), url(https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/Quicksand/v6/IQHow_FEYlDC4Gzy_m8fcoWiMMZ7xLd792ULpGE4W_Y.woff2) format('woff2');
	unicode-range: U+0000-00FF, U+0131, U+0152-0153, U+02C6, U+02DA, U+02DC, U+2000-206F, U+2074, U+20AC, U+2212, U+2215, U+E0FF, U+EFFD, U+F000;
}
Looks like it’s still there https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Quicksand although I haven’t checked how it should be referenced though.

You should alwys have fall-backs for custom fonts you use so the browser knows what to show if a font is ever unavailable for any reason.
That’s just a case of listing them in order of preference, usually ending with a vague font category. Eg:-

font-family: Quicksand, Helvetica, sans-serif;
