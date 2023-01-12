Font doesn't exist anymore on Google Fonts

Hi,
I was having a look at 7 year old website and it seems some fonts are gone.
Below is how it is referenced in my CSS file but the font in the url is coming up with a 404 not found. How do I subsitute it ?
@font-face {
font-family: 'Quicksand';
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 700;
src: local('Quicksand-Bold'), url(https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/Quicksand/v6/IQHow_FEYlDC4Gzy_m8fcoWiMMZ7xLd792ULpGE4W_Y.woff2) format('woff2');
unicode-range: U+0000-00FF, U+0131, U+0152-0153, U+02C6, U+02DA, U+02DC, U+2000-206F, U+2074, U+20AC, U+2212, U+2215, U+E0FF, U+EFFD, U+F000;
}