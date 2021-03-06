Font control for ContentTools.js

I am using the Content-tools.js (https://getcontenttools.com/) tool and I am wondering if there is a quick way to add the ability to change the fonts. I found this: https://anthonyblackshaw.me/2018-01-22/font-family-selector but this uses coffee script and I can’t use that. I was hoping I was missing something and I could add font change functionality. I’m open to any tips or ideas. Thank you.
Hi @dand24, I’m not familiar with content-tools but coffee script just transpiles to JS, so you don’t actually have to use it. For instance, here’s the output of the first code block from the link you provided – maybe this helps?
Oh wow I completely didn’t even think about this! I didn’t know coffee script had this tool. Thank you!
Glad I could help.
:-)
