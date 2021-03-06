Font control for ContentTools.js

I am using the Content-tools.js (https://getcontenttools.com/) tool and I am wondering if there is a quick way to add the ability to change the fonts. I found this: https://anthonyblackshaw.me/2018-01-22/font-family-selector but this uses coffee script and I can’t use that. I was hoping I was missing something and I could add font change functionality. I’m open to any tips or ideas. Thank you.