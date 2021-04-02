Font awesome Unicode icon is not shown in dropdown list

I have a dropdown to choose Male or Female. I want to show male or female icon beside the each option. I would like to use font awesome 5. To show icon I have used the Unicode of male and female icon from font awesome site. But the Unicode is not showing.

HTML Code:

<select class="form-control" id="gender" name="gender"> <option value="" selected>Select Gender</option> <option value="">Male </option> <option value="">Female </option> </select>

CSS Code:

select { font-family: 'Font Awesome\ 5 Brands' , 'arial' }

I have already added the font awesome CSS CDN

It works for GitHub icon but does not works for Male or Female icon.