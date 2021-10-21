Font Awesome 6

Hi,

I have been using Font Awesome for a very long time. I was a kickstarter for their v5. Early last year I saw their offering about a new version 6 originally planned for the 2dn half of 2020.

Apparently we’re about one year late. Does anybody know what is going on ?

I don’t mind paying for the services I am using but I didn’t like the new subscribing mode and the fact they appear to run late doesn’t help. What are your thoughts about that ? Are you going to upgrade or stick to an earlier version ?