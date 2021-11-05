Focus() vs .on(“focus”, …)

First and foremost, Marc, thanks bunches for responding and for pointing out my typo = :focus versus .focus() .

To continue, it is apparent that I need to expand my description to include a bunch more code.

(In deference to citing the whole truth, the general idea behind all this wordy code came from elsewhere … not every specific, but the general approach belongs elsewhere)

My apologies in advance to your fatigued eyes for the length.

my goal is to implement cycling of TAB keypresses, i.e., when I focus (via shift-TAB keypress) on the 1st element, I call .focus() on the last element and when I focus (via TAB keypress) on the last element, I call .focus() on the 1st element. Here is my element layout:

li1#cycleAtFirstMenu li2#first li3 li4 ... liN.#last li#cycleAtLastMenu

in my .html markup I have:

<body onload="addFocusToLIs(); setupTabKeyToNextLI(); setupTabCycleFirst(); setupTabCycleLast(); setInitialFocus()">

followed by:

<ul> <li id="cycleAtFirstMenu"> <!-- deliberately empty --> </li> <li id="first"> <!-- stuff --> </li> <!-- other li's --> <li id="last"> <!-- stuff --> </li> <li id="cycleAtLastMenu"> <!-- deliberately empty --> </li> </ul> </body>

Here’s my addFocusToLIs() which makes every <li> focusable:

function addFocusToLIs() { $(document).ready(function() { $("li").each(function() { $(this).attr("tabindex", 0); }); }); }

Here are the 2 setupTabCycle()‘s’:

// going backwards via shift-TAB (counter-clockwise) function setupTabCycleFirst() { $(document).ready(function () { $("#cycleAtFirstMenu").on('focus', function (evt) { $("li#last").focus(); }); }); } // going forward via TAB (clockwise) function setupTabCycleLast() { $(document).ready(function () { $("#cycleAtLastMenu").on('focus', function (evt) { $("li#first").focus(); }); }); }

Here’s my Event Loop:

function setupTabKeyToNextLI() { $(document).ready(function() { $(document).keyup(function (evt) { var code = evt.keyCode || evt.which; if (evt.shiftKey && code === 9) { showMenuWithTAB(kBackward); // = -1 evt.stopPropagation(); } else if (code === 9) { showMenuWithTAB(kForward); // = 1 evt.stopPropagation(); } }); }); }

Finally, here’s my setInitialFocus:

function setInitialFocus() { $("li#cycleAtFirstMenu").focus(); }

I have deliberately revealed setInitialFocus at the last of this wordy reply because I just do not understand why it works … that is, why does $("li#cycleAtFirstMenu").focus(); not trigger the .on("focus" within setupTabCycleFirst() .

Granted, I don’t want it to … I just want setInitialFocus() to simply select li#cycleAtFirstMenu so when I press my 1st TAB key, showMenuWithTAB(..) is called:

(Note: since setupTabKeyToNextLI() pegs on .keyup , $currItem = the next li with a tabindex=0 )

function showMenuWithTAB(..) { var $currItem = $(document.activeElement); // stuff }

Again, everything works the way I want. But, that seems to indicate that calling setInitialFocus() within body’s onload="" does not trigger the .on("focus", ...) part of my Event Loop within my 2 setupTabCycle's .

Maybe it’s a calling order within <body onload=""> ? I just do not know.

FWIW, I did read somewhere that only clicking on an element and TABbing to it causes focus … dunno! At least, if true, that would indicate that the out-of-the-blue, stand-alone call (without a preceding TAB keypress) to .focus() within setInitialFocus() just selects, but doesn’t trigger anything else.

Again, Marc, my apologies to your fatigued eyes for the length.