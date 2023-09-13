Floating label on filled up input falls back after refresh

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.6.4/jquery.min.js"></script> <script> $(document).ready(function(){ $("input").focusin(function(){ $(this).prev().css({"color": "red", "top": "-22px"}); }); $("input").focusin(function(){ $(this).next().css({"display": "block","color": "red"});//.fadein(2000); //$(this).prev().css({"color": "red", "top": "10"}); }); //$(this).prev().css({"color": "red", "top": "0px"}); $("input").focusout(function(){ $(this).next().css("display", "block");//.fadeOut(2000); if(!$(this).val()){ $(this).prev().css({"color": "black", "top": "4px"}); $(this).next().text($(this).attr("name")+" Field is empty"); } else{ $(this).prev().css({"color": "black", "top": "-22px"}); $(this).next().text($(this).attr("name")+" Field is ok").css("color", "black"); } }); //$(window).on('load', function(){ // your logic here $( "label" ).on( "focusin", function() { alert( "Handler for `focus` called." ); if(!$(this).val()){ $(this).prev().css({"color": "black", "top": "4px"}); $(this).next().text($("input").attr("name")+" Field is empty"); } else{ $(this).prev().css({"color": "black", "top": "-22px"}); $(this).next().text($("input").attr("name")+" Field is ok").css("color", "black"); } }); }); </script> <title>Page Title</title> <style> label, input, span{ display:block; } input{ width:180px; height:20px; } div{ position:relative; top:30px; height:45px; margin:25px } label{ position:absolute; top:4px; left:2px;} </style> </head> <body> <div> <label>Name</label> <input name="Name"> <span>Name</span> </div> <div> <label>Email</label> <input name="E-mail"> <span>Email</span> </div> </body> </html>