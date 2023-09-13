Floating label on filled up input falls back after refresh

HTML & CSS
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.6.4/jquery.min.js"></script>

<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
  
 $("input").focusin(function(){
   $(this).prev().css({"color": "red", "top": "-22px"});
 });
  $("input").focusin(function(){
    $(this).next().css({"display": "block","color": "red"});//.fadein(2000);
    //$(this).prev().css({"color": "red", "top": "10"});
  });
 //$(this).prev().css({"color": "red", "top": "0px"});
  $("input").focusout(function(){
    $(this).next().css("display", "block");//.fadeOut(2000);
    if(!$(this).val()){
    	$(this).prev().css({"color": "black", "top": "4px"});
		$(this).next().text($(this).attr("name")+" Field is empty");
		}
    else{
    	$(this).prev().css({"color": "black", "top": "-22px"});
		$(this).next().text($(this).attr("name")+" Field is ok").css("color", "black");
    }
  });
  //$(window).on('load', function(){
    // your logic here
	$( "label" ).on( "focusin", function() {
  alert( "Handler for `focus` called." );

	    if(!$(this).val()){
    	$(this).prev().css({"color": "black", "top": "4px"});
		$(this).next().text($("input").attr("name")+" Field is empty");
		}
		else{
    	$(this).prev().css({"color": "black", "top": "-22px"});
		$(this).next().text($("input").attr("name")+" Field is ok").css("color", "black");
    }
});
});
</script>
<title>Page Title</title>
<style>
label, input, span{
	display:block;
}
input{
	width:180px;
    height:20px;
}
div{
	position:relative;
    top:30px;
    height:45px;
    margin:25px
	
}
label{
	position:absolute;
    top:4px;
    left:2px;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div>
<label>Name</label>
<input name="Name">
<span>Name</span>
</div>
<div>
<label>Email</label>
<input name="E-mail">
<span>Email</span>
</div>
</body>
</html>