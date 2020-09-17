Flip card issues

Hi,

I have a couple of problem with this flip card “https://codepen.io/albertobellomi/pen/GRZobqw”:

  1. back card with the text doesn’t rotate (180deg) as it should (in all browsers).
  2. the background of the back face card doesn’t turn 180° to merge with background (body) below, this only happens in Firefox, while in the other browsers this work fine.

Do you have any solution that I am missing?

My brain hurts :slight_smile: That’s quite complicated.

It looks to me as though you would need to flip the background on masking-fauna when it is hovered.

e.g.

.masking-fauna:hover{
  transform: rotateY(180deg);
}

You were transforming the flip-card back element but that doesn’t actually seem to be used. The ‘Fauna’ text is on the masking-fauna element is being rotated already so you need the counter rotation I mentioned above.

There also seems to be some dead spots around the edges where the image flips back and forth that needs sorting out.

Usually with a flip effect you would apply the front image to flip card-front and the back image to flip-card back but yours is quite complicated with all the masking and blurring. I;d need to strip it all down to scratch to work it out properly :slight_smile:

WOW! Great PaulOB, this solution it is fine. I had tried this property but at the moment it didn’t work, maybe I had some other active property that was creating confusion.
Now I have to solve the second question, the background under the back panel doesn’t match with background under the body, I should find the property that create confusion, it is not simple … I don’t have an idea how to fix it, if you like to help me I would be very grateful.

Thank you

I think that’s because of the rotation and the background gets rotated as well.It may be that you will need to place the image and mask on an intermediate element that can be rotated back to normal when the parent is flipped. Whether that will work or not will be a matter of trial and error.

I’m out until tomorrow afternoon now so will look back when I have a little more spare time. As I said it may mean starting from scratch and working out each stage at a time to see what works and what doesn’t.

This is just proof of concept as this seems to do what you want and does not reverse the background. However it suffers from the same problem as yours is that the first image flicks back too quickly when you stop hovering.

You shouldn’t see the stag until it reverses back. It’s only there a fraction of a second (its worse on your example) but it spoils the effect.

I’m sure it could be fixed by changing to separate elements and I’ll have a look later when I have some more time. :slight_smile:

Thank you so much Paul,
I really appreciate your effort to help me with this project.
in the meantime I was able to test the file and I tell you that in Chrome and Safari the background for both the front and the back work fine now.
Firefox instead, it doesn’t keep the same background both in front and in back.

I expect you are running into the behaviour where background-attachment:fixed becomes scroll when attached to transformed elements.

Firefox follows the specs but chrome hasn’t caught up yet.


A simple test seems to confirm this in Chrome and Firefox.

I’m not sure how to get around this problem yet as your example relies on fixed backgrounds that map to the viewport.

Sorry but I’m out this evening so will have to wait until I have a play around tomorrow unless someone else can jump in before then :slight_smile:

Whoa spent way too much time on this :slight_smile:

The issue with the transform property creating a new stacking context is more or less insurmountable in Firefox. Indeed the behaviour will eventually find its way into Chrome and other browsers because Firefox is obeying the specs.

I’ve come up with a workaround that is a little complex but basically stretches the inner elements to be the size of the viewport and then the fixed background image won’t get shrunk to the the centre section only. The mask has to be sized accordingly and positioned to the centre so you can see it.

This works on the assumption that the flip card is centred in the viewport and we use calc to get the viewport width minus half the elements width in order to place it at the top of the viewport (the same applies to the height).

If you change the width and height of the main element then you will need to change the calc values accordingly.

Unlike your original this spins nicely without the graphic flicking on and off. I also used css variables for the images and masks as they were a nuisance in the css when changing styles millions of times.

This pushes the browser to the limit and Chrome struggles a bit with this. Firefox is a lot smoother but does look slightly brighter. You can probably tweak further as i have simplified the code a lot.

The code is here on this codepen:

This also assumes a 100% height layout only as it would all go awry should the need to scroll be present.

Hope its of some use but it was fun playing with it anyway :slight_smile:

Thank you so much Paul, this is a wonderful job.

In the meantime I tried to insert more flip boxes here the result:

Chrome and Firefox still struggle a little with this. Safari is magic with flip cards, they rotate perfectly with their specifications.