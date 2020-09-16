Flip card issues

albertobellomi: albertobellomi: Do you have any solution that I am missing?

My brain hurts That’s quite complicated.

It looks to me as though you would need to flip the background on masking-fauna when it is hovered.

e.g.

.masking-fauna:hover{ transform: rotateY(180deg); }

You were transforming the flip-card back element but that doesn’t actually seem to be used. The ‘Fauna’ text is on the masking-fauna element is being rotated already so you need the counter rotation I mentioned above.

There also seems to be some dead spots around the edges where the image flips back and forth that needs sorting out.

Usually with a flip effect you would apply the front image to flip card-front and the back image to flip-card back but yours is quite complicated with all the masking and blurring. I;d need to strip it all down to scratch to work it out properly