Flip card issues

Yes its the fixed backgrounds that take a toll on the css parser. Firefox has always struggled with fixed backgrounds for some reason.
You are still getting the same issue in Firefox with the wrong part of the background behind the square.
Each of those boxes will need individual co-ordinates to place the background from where the box is located. The mask also needs to be re-positioned on each.
Here’s a rough example for the first one in these screenshots. See the web inspector values to achieve this.
.flip-card-front:before,
.flip-card-back:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: calc(-50vw + 33vw);
top: calc(-50vh + 16vw);
width: 100vw;
height: 100vh;
box-shadow: inset 0 0 0 50vw rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.4);
filter: blur(20px);
background: var(--main-bg) no-repeat fixed;
background-size: cover;
}
.flip-card-front-inner,
.flip-card-back-inner, mask1 {
background: var(--main-bg) no-repeat fixed;
background-size: cover;
-webkit-mask-image: var(--mask-img1);
-webkit-mask-repeat: no-repeat;
-webkit-mask-size: 18vw 21vh;
-webkit-mask-position: center;
mask-image: var(--mask-img1);
mask-repeat: no-repeat;
mask-size: 16vw;
mask-position: 18vw 21vh;
}
Of course those rules would need to be unique for each square so would need a new class on a parent to target individually and set different values for each.
It’s quite a task as you would need to add/subtract the width and gaps of each element to get the background in the correct position from where the element sits. In my example the element was in the centre so we could do a straight -50vw and -50vh get half the viewport width and then add the element width/height to bring the background to start in the top left corner. Lastly the mask position would need to coincide with the elements position.
This also means you can’t let items wrap to three rows or the calculations will be out.
It seems a lot of work for something that nobody is probably going to notice