Flip card issues

Whoa spent way too much time on this

The issue with the transform property creating a new stacking context is more or less insurmountable in Firefox. Indeed the behaviour will eventually find its way into Chrome and other browsers because Firefox is obeying the specs.

I’ve come up with a workaround that is a little complex but basically stretches the inner elements to be the size of the viewport and then the fixed background image won’t get shrunk to the the centre section only. The mask has to be sized accordingly and positioned to the centre so you can see it.

This works on the assumption that the flip card is centred in the viewport and we use calc to get the viewport width minus half the elements width in order to place it at the top of the viewport (the same applies to the height).

If you change the width and height of the main element then you will need to change the calc values accordingly.

Unlike your original this spins nicely without the graphic flicking on and off. I also used css variables for the images and masks as they were a nuisance in the css when changing styles millions of times.

This pushes the browser to the limit and Chrome struggles a bit with this. Firefox is a lot smoother but does look slightly brighter. You can probably tweak further as i have simplified the code a lot.

The code is here on this codepen:

This also assumes a 100% height layout only as it would all go awry should the need to scroll be present.

Hope its of some use but it was fun playing with it anyway