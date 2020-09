Hi,

I have a couple of problem with this flip card “https://codepen.io/albertobellomi/pen/GRZobqw”:

back card with the text doesn’t rotate (180deg) as it should (in all browsers). the background of the back face card doesn’t turn 180° to merge with background (body) below, this only happens in Firefox, while in the other browsers this work fine.

Do you have any solution that I am missing?