I saw some message related to that topic but most are very old.

One potential is asking me a quote for a new website and he wants to have an Online Flight Booking system integrated. As I never done before I don’t know where to start. I saw that Sabre has got a whole bunch of APIs but it seems quite a lot. I saw systems such as travelopro or smartvel.

Anybody having experience with those platforms and wanting to share how it was to integrate them in a website ?