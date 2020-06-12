Flexbox vs Media Queries

Do people still use media queries?
From what I have read so far, it was my impression that Flexbox is supposed to solve the problem of needing media queries.
Is that true or not?
Not.
It can reduce the number of queries you need, but will not necessarily remove the need entirely.
Its purpose is not to eradicate queries, it’s just another tool in the box that may or may not work alongside queries.
So for responsive websites you should be using both Flexbox and media queries?
Could you just use media queries with no Flexbox?
Use whatever tool suits the design.