Flexbox vs Media Queries

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: Would you say that Flexbox is more for aligning items? I saw in the MDN guides how using Flexbox, “Flex-items” will wrap and so that sorta seemed like it made things responsive.

Flexbox makes it easy to align elements, whereas something like “floating”, does not. It just depends on what specific design you have to code, and what’s the best way to achieve that design. Flexbox is very versatile so you could do almost everything with flexbox, but it’s not suitable for every situation. It’s a tool in your toolbox.

Can you build a house with a hammer only? Maybe; but a screwdriver might work just as well for some areas.

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: i guess media queries are purely for handling different sized screens, right?

If you want to get technical, media queries can do more than target different screen sizes, but for this narrowly-scoped question, yes, you can think of it like that. When you have a more firm grasp on media queries, you can explore what else media queries can handle (like print).