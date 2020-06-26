Flexbox vs Inline-Block

Hello. Still trying to get the hang of Flexbox and mobile development…

I am working on a couple of web pages that require having a product thumbnail and then product description side-by-side. This includes a checkout page, shopping cart page, and product catalog.

Last weekend I was searching online and found examples where people accomplished this using display: inline-box . And @coothead used this approach with my First name and Middle Initial question.

But then I also got help in another thread dealing with Pink Fuzzy Slippers where @coothead and @DavideMancuso recommended using Flexbox.

So I am confused which approach to take for the web pages that I am currently working on…

I was able to apply the display: inline-block for things like First name/MI" and “State/Zipcode” and that seems to work well.

And I was able to re-create the pink fuzzy slippers example.

But I am unsure of what to do for my Checkout form, and Product Catalog and Shopping cart.

Thanks.