Flexbox vs Inline-Block

I checked on the CSS used to display the books and was amazed at the script involved! I was convinced that the CSS could be drastically reduced…

…because CSS is cascaded from the top down and most tags are either blocks or inline elements.

I started at the top outer book div and stated modifying.

I rewrote the block and used this method:

created a book class added the image and resized added the h2 tag with text created a .hhh {display: none;} added the remaining text all in divs with the hhh class added background colours

a. .bga {background-color: aqua}

b. .bgl {background-color: lime}

c. .bgr {background-color: #fcc ;} added hhh to text not yet mdified gradually revealed text and modified

The CSS: