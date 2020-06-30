Flexbox vs Inline-Block

@coothead,

This time I think it’s you.

I just tried the page and thumbnails I uploaded on my notebook, which apparently runs Windows10 Home - who knew? - and looked at things in Edge and IE, and things were fine.

Something is fubared on your computer.

And to that link regarding PX vs EMs…

I obviously like REMs, but computer manufacturers don’t sell things by EM sized monitors as duly noted in your comments about your “1366 X 768” computer.

So is there some chart that translates monitor resolution and pixels into EMs?

When it comes to things like paragraphs, EMs make sense. But when trying to size a box, PXs are more intuitive to me.

I’ll gladly switch to an all EM mentality, but I need help in visualizing things in EMs.