Flexbox vs Inline-Block

@coothead,

Please see the attached code and tell me what you think…

sp_review-cart_02.zip (273.8 KB)

(You will need to adjust the IMG path…)

I think things look really sharp, and they seem to work okay, but I’m not sure how “responsive” things are, or how efficient my code is. :wonky:

How new is new enough for HTML/CSS?
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

the page seems to work reasonably well on page width reduction
but has problems in various browsers on desktop width, see the
attachment for snapshots.

brower-shots.zip (260.2 KB)

I am disappointed to see that you are still using px units where em
or rem would be more appropriate.

coothead.

@coothead,

Each of those is a screenshot of a single browser window?

Things are so jumbled up it’s hard to tell what I am looking at.

I tried things in Firefox’s Responsive Design Mode last night on things like various iPhones and Tablets and I thought the page looked awesome.

Am confused by your screenshots…

You’re often disappointed in me! :wink:

I guess I tend to still use pixels when it comes to spacing and boxes and REMs more for text.

So you recommend using EMs or REMs for everything?

@coothead,

Attached are screenshots from Chrome’s “Toggle Device Toolbar”…

Things look equally good from what I tried in Firefox last night.

(I cannot speak to IE or Edge since my Dev environment is on my Mac.)

Not sure where/how you are getting such strange results… :wonky:

MobileScreenshots.zip (1.3 MB)

  1. Yes.
  2. Each of the screen shots -(1366 x 768 ) - has the browser’s name.
  3. The screen shot for Firefox shows the only acceptable rendition.
  4. I am sorry to here that, but I do not have the ability to help you with
    that condition.
  1. Not you personally.
  2. border: 1px solid #000; seems like a reasonable use for a px unit.
  3. I will give you a treat for that…
     
    deafshadow’s thoughts on the use of the px unit
     
    …but be aware that it’ not suitable reading for the fainthearted. :rofl:

coothead

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

My screenshots were taken on Windows 10,
which is not my normal OS, but was used
because it contained a wide range of test
browsers.

The screen resolution was 1366 x 768

It appears that you cannot test your code in
Windows and I cannot test mine on a MAC

The bottom line seems to be that your pages
render as you intended on screen widths that
you set with this code…
@media only screen and (min-width: 768px)

coothead

@coothead,

This time I think it’s you. :wink:

I just tried the page and thumbnails I uploaded on my notebook, which apparently runs Windows10 Home - who knew? - and looked at things in Edge and IE, and things were fine.

Something is fubared on your computer.

And to that link regarding PX vs EMs…

I obviously like REMs, but computer manufacturers don’t sell things by EM sized monitors as duly noted in your comments about your “1366 X 768” computer.

So is there some chart that translates monitor resolution and pixels into EMs?

When it comes to things like paragraphs, EMs make sense. But when trying to size a box, PXs are more intuitive to me.

I’ll gladly switch to an all EM mentality, but I need help in visualizing things in EMs.

Don’t confuse monitor pixels with the use of pixels within HTML & CSS .
There is no need for theory, in CSS pixels don’t scale.

Source:-

Pixels Are Dead: Why You Should Stop Using Pixels In CSS

I am now back on Linix Mint OS and here is a Vivaldi screenshot at 84.94em…

vivaldi
vivaldi1366×768 91.3 KB

I really don’t think that my computer is fubared. :unhappy:

You may be interested a script that can be run temporarily in a
page and will then display it’s width in ems.

em-width-display.zip (1.1 KB)

coothead

So what is the supposed issue, because I cannot create it in macOS or Windows10 or on Firefox, Chrome, Brave, IE or Edge on laptop, desktop, or mobile…

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

I downloaded your attachment from post #15 again and retested the page.

It now displays as you have always insisted that it should.

I must have messed up the code in some way when adjusting the image paths. :eek:

I apologise for the distress and confusion that I must have given you.

coothead

Looks like I can cancel that order I was placing on eBay for a used desktop running Linux Mint with Vivaldi!! :biggrin:

Glad I made a small step forward…

I seem to be making some big steps backwards. :unhappy:

Senile dementia may be starting to kick in. :eek:

coothead

@coothead,

We still love ya… :wink:

Is it fair to assume that testing my code on a Retina MacBook Pro is sufficient? That is, I assume the resolution on my laptop competes size wise with most standard desktops, unless a person has a really big, hi-def monitor.

@UpstateLeafPeeper,

did you try the em-width display utility?

coothead

I checked on the CSS used to display the books and was amazed at the script involved! I was convinced that the CSS could be drastically reduced…

…because CSS is cascaded from the top down and most tags are either blocks or inline elements.

I started at the top outer book div and stated modifying.

I rewrote the block and used this method:

  1. created a book class
  2. added the image and resized
  3. added the h2 tag with text
  4. created a .hhh {display: none;}
  5. added the remaining text all in divs with the hhh class
  6. added background colours
    a. .bga {background-color: aqua}
    b. .bgl {background-color: lime}
    c. .bgr {background-color: #fcc;}
  7. added hhh to text not yet mdified
  8. gradually revealed text and modified

The CSS:

<style>
body{
  font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
  font-weight: normal;
  line-height: 1.4;
  font-size: 0.9em;
  font-size: 1.0em;
}  

/* ===================================== */
.book {margin: 0 0 4em 0.0em;}
.img {
  width: 8.45em; height: 150px; 
  margin: 0 2em 0 0;
  text-align: center;
  vertical-align: middle;
}
.img img {
  height: auto;
  max-height: 150px;
}
.bd1 {outline: solid 1px #ddd;}
.bg0 {background-color: #ffe;}
.bg1 {background-color: #eff;}
.fll {float: left;}
.fs2 {font-size: 1.1rem;}
.fs3 {font-size: 0.88rem;}
.fs4 {font-size: 1.1rem;} 
.fss {font-size: x-small;}
.fwn {font-weight: normal;}
.hhh {display: none;
.lh0 {line-height: 1.0;}
.ooo {border: 0; padding: 0;}
/* ===================================== */
.mga {margin: 0 auto;}
.w88 {width: 88%; max-width: 70em;}
</style>

Online Results

Yes, I just tried it. Clever!

@John_Betong,

I appreciate your efforts, but your coding style is totally unreadable to me.

Only YOU know what all of your codes me, and it’s too much work every time to build a decoding ring.

Easy to read code can be hard enough to try and understand.

But is it going to help you px ↠ em ? :rofl:

coothead

Well, how exactly would I use it?

Open it up in a separate tab?

Insert your code into an existing page?

I read your link about pixels being dead, and I have taken the hint.

Moving forward, I will try to start thinking purely in EMs and REMs, although it will take some getting used to.

@UpstateLeafPeeper

I have created another page using your style and hopefully it is easier to understand. I had to combine the single line tags into a single tag:

John_Betong-002.php