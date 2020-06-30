Flexbox vs Inline-Block

@coothead,

coothead: coothead: UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: Do you agree that CSS tables are the way to go? Definitely not. The point of the exercise, which I suggested, was to get you to try it and find out for yourself that it would not work.

I see.

coothead: coothead: But it seems that all my attempts to get you to write code instead of your just “thinking about it” are doomed. You don’t seem to comprehend that writing code that turns out to be unsuccessful is extremely beneficial to the learning process.

I understand that concept, but I think you’re missing the fact that I’m asking for help at a higher level.

Do I need a hammer or a saw or a screwdriver or a paintbrush?

If I knew how CSS tables (or other things) worked, then your advice would be spot on.

But there is nothing gained in randomly trying things that are bound to ail.

Would you advise me to take off the rest of the year studying Python or maybe Javascript to solve my problem?

If I had all of the time in the world, I’d take the rest of the year to read the entire SitePoint library of books, then I’d take the first half of next year randomly coding what I learned, then I’d probably have a decent solution.

But since I hope to have my website done by the end of the summer - if that is even conceivable at this point - some guidance would be immensely helpful!

I’ll be the first to admit that it is tough trying to re-learn what you once knew from years ago, plus trying to learn things which you don’t know, when you are 90% into a project, but alas, that’s life!

So please don’t think of me as lazy or afraid to fail, rather see me as someone trying to work smart with limited time and resources…

I’ll check those out…