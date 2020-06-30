Flexbox vs Inline-Block

@coothead,

I see.

I understand that concept, but I think you’re missing the fact that I’m asking for help at a higher level.

Do I need a hammer or a saw or a screwdriver or a paintbrush?

If I knew how CSS tables (or other things) worked, then your advice would be spot on.

But there is nothing gained in randomly trying things that are bound to ail.

Would you advise me to take off the rest of the year studying Python or maybe Javascript to solve my problem?

If I had all of the time in the world, I’d take the rest of the year to read the entire SitePoint library of books, then I’d take the first half of next year randomly coding what I learned, then I’d probably have a decent solution.

But since I hope to have my website done by the end of the summer - if that is even conceivable at this point - some guidance would be immensely helpful!

I’ll be the first to admit that it is tough trying to re-learn what you once knew from years ago, plus trying to learn things which you don’t know, when you are 90% into a project, but alas, that’s life!

So please don’t think of me as lazy or afraid to fail, rather see me as someone trying to work smart with limited time and resources… :wink:

I’ll check those out…

#15

@coothead,

Please see the attached code and tell me what you think…

sp_review-cart_02.zip (273.8 KB)

(You will need to adjust the IMG path…)

I think things look really sharp, and they seem to work okay, but I’m not sure how “responsive” things are, or how efficient my code is. :wonky:

How new is new enough for HTML/CSS?
#16

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

the page seems to work reasonably well on page width reduction
but has problems in various browsers on desktop width, see the
attachment for snapshots.

brower-shots.zip (260.2 KB)

I am disappointed to see that you are still using px units where em
or rem would be more appropriate.

coothead.

#17

@coothead,

Each of those is a screenshot of a single browser window?

Things are so jumbled up it’s hard to tell what I am looking at.

I tried things in Firefox’s Responsive Design Mode last night on things like various iPhones and Tablets and I thought the page looked awesome.

Am confused by your screenshots…

You’re often disappointed in me! :wink:

I guess I tend to still use pixels when it comes to spacing and boxes and REMs more for text.

So you recommend using EMs or REMs for everything?

#18

@coothead,

Attached are screenshots from Chrome’s “Toggle Device Toolbar”…

Things look equally good from what I tried in Firefox last night.

(I cannot speak to IE or Edge since my Dev environment is on my Mac.)

Not sure where/how you are getting such strange results… :wonky:

MobileScreenshots.zip (1.3 MB)

#19
  1. Yes.
  2. Each of the screen shots -(1366 x 768 ) - has the browser’s name.
  3. The screen shot for Firefox shows the only acceptable rendition.
  4. I am sorry to here that, but I do not have the ability to help you with
    that condition.
  1. Not you personally.
  2. border: 1px solid #000; seems like a reasonable use for a px unit.
  3. I will give you a treat for that…
     
    deafshadow’s thoughts on the use of the px unit
     
    …but be aware that it’ not suitable reading for the fainthearted. :rofl:

coothead

#20

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

My screenshots were taken on Windows 10,
which is not my normal OS, but was used
because it contained a wide range of test
browsers.

The screen resolution was 1366 x 768

It appears that you cannot test your code in
Windows and I cannot test mine on a MAC

The bottom line seems to be that your pages
render as you intended on screen widths that
you set with this code…
@media only screen and (min-width: 768px)

coothead

#21

@coothead,

This time I think it’s you. :wink:

I just tried the page and thumbnails I uploaded on my notebook, which apparently runs Windows10 Home - who knew? - and looked at things in Edge and IE, and things were fine.

Something is fubared on your computer.

And to that link regarding PX vs EMs…

I obviously like REMs, but computer manufacturers don’t sell things by EM sized monitors as duly noted in your comments about your “1366 X 768” computer.

So is there some chart that translates monitor resolution and pixels into EMs?

When it comes to things like paragraphs, EMs make sense. But when trying to size a box, PXs are more intuitive to me.

I’ll gladly switch to an all EM mentality, but I need help in visualizing things in EMs.

#22

Don’t confuse monitor pixels with the use of pixels within HTML & CSS .
There is no need for theory, in CSS pixels don’t scale.

Source:-

Pixels Are Dead: Why You Should Stop Using Pixels In CSS

I am now back on Linix Mint OS and here is a Vivaldi screenshot at 84.94em…

vivaldi
vivaldi1366×768 91.3 KB

I really don’t think that my computer is fubared. :unhappy:

You may be interested a script that can be run temporarily in a
page and will then display it’s width in ems.

em-width-display.zip (1.1 KB)

coothead

#23

So what is the supposed issue, because I cannot create it in macOS or Windows10 or on Firefox, Chrome, Brave, IE or Edge on laptop, desktop, or mobile…

#24

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

I downloaded your attachment from post #15 again and retested the page.

It now displays as you have always insisted that it should.

I must have messed up the code in some way when adjusting the image paths. :eek:

I apologise for the distress and confusion that I must have given you.

coothead

#25

Looks like I can cancel that order I was placing on eBay for a used desktop running Linux Mint with Vivaldi!! :biggrin:

Glad I made a small step forward…

#26

I seem to be making some big steps backwards. :unhappy:

Senile dementia may be starting to kick in. :eek:

coothead

#27

@coothead,

We still love ya… :wink:

Is it fair to assume that testing my code on a Retina MacBook Pro is sufficient? That is, I assume the resolution on my laptop competes size wise with most standard desktops, unless a person has a really big, hi-def monitor.

#29

@UpstateLeafPeeper,

did you try the em-width display utility?

coothead

#30

I checked on the CSS used to display the books and was amazed at the script involved! I was convinced that the CSS could be drastically reduced…

…because CSS is cascaded from the top down and most tags are either blocks or inline elements.

I started at the top outer book div and stated modifying.

I rewrote the block and used this method:

  1. created a book class
  2. added the image and resized
  3. added the h2 tag with text
  4. created a .hhh {display: none;}
  5. added the remaining text all in divs with the hhh class
  6. added background colours
    a. .bga {background-color: aqua}
    b. .bgl {background-color: lime}
    c. .bgr {background-color: #fcc;}
  7. added hhh to text not yet mdified
  8. gradually revealed text and modified

The CSS:

<style>
body{
  font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
  font-weight: normal;
  line-height: 1.4;
  font-size: 0.9em;
  font-size: 1.0em;
}  

/* ===================================== */
.book {margin: 0 0 4em 0.0em;}
.img {
  width: 8.45em; height: 150px; 
  margin: 0 2em 0 0;
  text-align: center;
  vertical-align: middle;
}
.img img {
  height: auto;
  max-height: 150px;
}
.bd1 {outline: solid 1px #ddd;}
.bg0 {background-color: #ffe;}
.bg1 {background-color: #eff;}
.fll {float: left;}
.fs2 {font-size: 1.1rem;}
.fs3 {font-size: 0.88rem;}
.fs4 {font-size: 1.1rem;} 
.fss {font-size: x-small;}
.fwn {font-weight: normal;}
.hhh {display: none;
.lh0 {line-height: 1.0;}
.ooo {border: 0; padding: 0;}
/* ===================================== */
.mga {margin: 0 auto;}
.w88 {width: 88%; max-width: 70em;}
</style>

Online Results

#31

Yes, I just tried it. Clever!

#32

@John_Betong,

I appreciate your efforts, but your coding style is totally unreadable to me.

Only YOU know what all of your codes me, and it’s too much work every time to build a decoding ring.

Easy to read code can be hard enough to try and understand.

#33

But is it going to help you px ↠ em ? :rofl:

coothead

#34

Well, how exactly would I use it?

Open it up in a separate tab?

Insert your code into an existing page?

I read your link about pixels being dead, and I have taken the hint.

Moving forward, I will try to start thinking purely in EMs and REMs, although it will take some getting used to.