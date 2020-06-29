Flexbox vs Inline-Block

My approach is to first get it to work, try with min, max and possibly no values or images, etc. If it does not work then try a different approach…
My approach is to first get it to work, try with min, max and possibly no values or images, etc. If it does not work then try a different approach…
Basically the idea is to produce a finished web page as quickly as possible.
That’s why I am fishing for hints and tips before I take the plunge into @coothead’s advice of “Suck it up and see”…
Speed is not my strength, and so I always worry about going down some horribly wrong path, and that’s why I’m here - to learn how to avoid obvious mistakes.
Just accept the fact that you will never, ever please all the people all the time, especially keyboard warriors
Avoid procrastinating, complete the task and request a review.
No ifs, buts or maybes accepted. Just complete the task. There is always a better way
Do you agree that CSS tables are the way to go?
Are they still considered “current”?
Both queries were covered in my previous post
Definitely not.
The point of the exercise, which I suggested, was to get
you to try it and find out for yourself that it would not work.
But it seems that all my attempts to get you to write code
instead of your just “thinking about it” are doomed.
You don’t seem to comprehend that writing code that turns
out to be unsuccessful is extremely beneficial to the learning
process.
Further reading:-
coothead
I see.
I understand that concept, but I think you’re missing the fact that I’m asking for help at a higher level.
Do I need a hammer or a saw or a screwdriver or a paintbrush?
If I knew how CSS tables (or other things) worked, then your advice would be spot on.
But there is nothing gained in randomly trying things that are bound to ail.
Would you advise me to take off the rest of the year studying Python or maybe Javascript to solve my problem?
If I had all of the time in the world, I’d take the rest of the year to read the entire SitePoint library of books, then I’d take the first half of next year randomly coding what I learned, then I’d probably have a decent solution.
But since I hope to have my website done by the end of the summer - if that is even conceivable at this point - some guidance would be immensely helpful!
I’ll be the first to admit that it is tough trying to re-learn what you once knew from years ago, plus trying to learn things which you don’t know, when you are 90% into a project, but alas, that’s life!
So please don’t think of me as lazy or afraid to fail, rather see me as someone trying to work smart with limited time and resources…
I’ll check those out…
Please see the attached code and tell me what you think…
(You will need to adjust the IMG path…)
I think things look really sharp, and they seem to work okay, but I’m not sure how “responsive” things are, or how efficient my code is.
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
the page seems to work reasonably well on page width reduction
but has problems in various browsers on desktop width, see the
attachment for snapshots.
I am disappointed to see that you are still using px units where em
or rem would be more appropriate.
coothead.
Each of those is a screenshot of a single browser window?
Things are so jumbled up it’s hard to tell what I am looking at.
I tried things in Firefox’s Responsive Design Mode last night on things like various iPhones and Tablets and I thought the page looked awesome.
Am confused by your screenshots…
You’re often disappointed in me!
I guess I tend to still use pixels when it comes to spacing and boxes and REMs more for text.
So you recommend using EMs or REMs for everything?
Attached are screenshots from Chrome’s “Toggle Device Toolbar”…
Things look equally good from what I tried in Firefox last night.
(I cannot speak to IE or Edge since my Dev environment is on my Mac.)
Not sure where/how you are getting such strange results…
border: 1px solid #000; seems like a reasonable use for a px unit.
coothead
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
My screenshots were taken on Windows 10,
which is not my normal OS, but was used
because it contained a wide range of test
browsers.
The screen resolution was 1366 x 768
It appears that you cannot test your code in
Windows and I cannot test mine on a MAC
The bottom line seems to be that your pages
render as you intended on screen widths that
you set with this code…
@media only screen and (min-width: 768px)
coothead
This time I think it’s you.
I just tried the page and thumbnails I uploaded on my notebook, which apparently runs Windows10 Home - who knew? - and looked at things in Edge and IE, and things were fine.
Something is fubared on your computer.
And to that link regarding PX vs EMs…
I obviously like REMs, but computer manufacturers don’t sell things by EM sized monitors as duly noted in your comments about your “1366 X 768” computer.
So is there some chart that translates monitor resolution and pixels into EMs?
When it comes to things like paragraphs, EMs make sense. But when trying to size a box, PXs are more intuitive to me.
I’ll gladly switch to an all EM mentality, but I need help in visualizing things in EMs.
Don’t confuse monitor pixels with the use of pixels within HTML & CSS .
There is no need for theory, in CSS pixels don’t scale.
Source:-
Pixels Are Dead: Why You Should Stop Using Pixels In CSS
I am now back on Linix Mint OS and here is a Vivaldi screenshot at 84.94em…
I really don’t think that my computer is fubared.
You may be interested a script that can be run temporarily in a
page and will then display it’s width in ems.
coothead
So what is the supposed issue, because I cannot create it in macOS or Windows10 or on Firefox, Chrome, Brave, IE or Edge on laptop, desktop, or mobile…
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
I downloaded your attachment from post #15 again and retested the page.
It now displays as you have always insisted that it should.
I must have messed up the code in some way when adjusting the image paths.
I apologise for the distress and confusion that I must have given you.
coothead
Looks like I can cancel that order I was placing on eBay for a used desktop running Linux Mint with Vivaldi!!
Glad I made a small step forward…
I seem to be making some big steps backwards.
Senile dementia may be starting to kick in.
coothead
We still love ya…
Is it fair to assume that testing my code on a Retina MacBook Pro is sufficient? That is, I assume the resolution on my laptop competes size wise with most standard desktops, unless a person has a really big, hi-def monitor.