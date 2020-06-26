Flexbox vs Inline-Block

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello. Still trying to get the hang of Flexbox and mobile development…

I am working on a couple of web pages that require having a product thumbnail and then product description side-by-side. This includes a checkout page, shopping cart page, and product catalog.

Last weekend I was searching online and found examples where people accomplished this using display: inline-box. And @coothead used this approach with my First name and Middle Initial question.

But then I also got help in another thread dealing with Pink Fuzzy Slippers where @coothead and @DavideMancuso recommended using Flexbox.

So I am confused which approach to take for the web pages that I am currently working on…

I was able to apply the display: inline-block for things like First name/MI" and “State/Zipcode” and that seems to work well.

And I was able to re-create the pink fuzzy slippers example.

But I am unsure of what to do for my Checkout form, and Product Catalog and Shopping cart. :wonky:

Thanks.

#2

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

“flexbox vs inline-block” is not really the
way to look at coding methodology. :unhappy:

The CSS methods to use vary according
to required results.

If you are unsure of which method to use,
then use the “Suck it and see approach”

This would not only be good practice for you
but would improve your understanding of the
pros and cons of the various methods. :winky:

coothead