Flexbox Responsive layout question

Is it possible to use flexbox to do align content responsively to look something like this:

Desktop View 3-column:

a a a

b b b

b

c c c

Tablet View 2-column:

a a

b b

b

c c

So right now, I have my code set-up to look like this for the three column layout:

<div class="grid"> <div class="row"> <div class="col"> a </div> <div class="col"> a </div> <div class="col"> a </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col"> b </div> <div class="col"> bb </div> <div class="col"> b </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col"> c </div> <div class="col"> c </div> <div class="col"> c </div> </div> </div>