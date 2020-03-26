Flexbox Responsive layout question

#1

Is it possible to use flexbox to do align content responsively to look something like this:

Desktop View 3-column:

a a a

b b b

b

c c c

Tablet View 2-column:

a a

b b

b

c c

So right now, I have my code set-up to look like this for the three column layout:

<div class="grid">

<div class="row">

<div class="col">

a

</div>

<div class="col">

a

</div>

<div class="col">

a

</div>

</div>

<div class="row">

<div class="col">

b

</div>

<div class="col">

bb

</div>

<div class="col">

b

</div>

</div>

<div class="row">

<div class="col">

c

</div>

<div class="col">

c

</div>

<div class="col">

c

</div>

</div>

</div>

The code above allows me to keep the contents align to each other on each row using display: flex on the rows, but the problem with doing this seems to be that there is no way that I can go from 3-column to 2-column without changing the HTML using this method. Is there a way to make this responsive or do I have to have a separate markup for the 2-column layout and the 3-column layout?

#2

What should happen to the content of the third column when you drop to two columns? Is it simply not shown?

#3

No, it would move down to create a second row for when it transitions from Desktop (3-col) to tablet (2-col), that looks something like this:

a a

b b

b

c c

a

b

c

Sorry, I forgot to mention that in the original thread.