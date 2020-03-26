Flexbox Responsive layout question

Is it possible to use flexbox to do align content responsively to look something like this:
Desktop View 3-column:
a a a
b b b
b
c c c
Tablet View 2-column:
a a
b b
b
c c
So right now, I have my code set-up to look like this for the three column layout:
<div class="grid">
<div class="row">
<div class="col">
a
</div>
<div class="col">
a
</div>
<div class="col">
a
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col">
b
</div>
<div class="col">
bb
</div>
<div class="col">
b
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col">
c
</div>
<div class="col">
c
</div>
<div class="col">
c
</div>
</div>
</div>
The code above allows me to keep the contents align to each other on each row using
display: flex on the rows, but the problem with doing this seems to be that there is no way that I can go from 3-column to 2-column without changing the HTML using this method. Is there a way to make this responsive or do I have to have a separate markup for the 2-column layout and the 3-column layout?