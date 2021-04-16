Flexbox, BootStrap or Grid CSS. What should I choose?

adam85gm: adam85gm: I have basics in Flexbox and BootStrap and never coded in Grid CSS.

None of those are exclusive. You can use one or all three depending on your ability. You could also use none of those and still produce the end result.

Only CSS grid and flexbox are actual css. Bootstrap is a framework that uses CSS. Bootstrap4 is flexbox based so don’t be tempted by earlier floated versions as they are a nightmare to maintain.

If this is a ‘one-off’ one-person project then bootstrap would seem overkill unless you want all the bootstrap helper functions (collapsing menus/modals/ and many other js utilities). Indeed it would be a better learning experience to design without bootstrap so that you get a chance to test out all the technologies needed to make a project like this work.

CSS grid makes the html simpler and avoids all the nested divs of bootstrap but of course does require a concentrated effort to learn - but only after you have a good understanding of the rest of CSS. You can’t just learn CSS grid and not have a good handle on the rest of CSS.

The same goes for bootstrap and beginners should not use bootstrap until they have learned the fundamentals of CSS.

adam85gm: adam85gm: And other question. How to make these dots on background

You could simply draw them one by one with a div of width and height and border-radius set to 50%. However it may be better to draw them in SVG instead so that you can scale them easily.