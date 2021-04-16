Flexbox, BootStrap or Grid CSS. What should I choose?

Hello everyone!

I have to code this project for my news portal
https://www.behance.net/gallery/117577415/WolnoscTV

and I don’t know which technology should I choose. Grid CSS, BootStrap or Flexbox? And other question. How to make these dots on background? I have no big experience in front end but I want to learn it.

Are you confident in using all three technologies? If so, which one does your experience tell you would be the best fit for the task?

I have basics in Flexbox and BootStrap and never coded in Grid CSS.

I have found this about Grid CSS:

I work with Grid and Flexbox, but never worked with bootstrap. I find Grid CSS easier to use as it is great for overall webpage design; whereas, Flexbox still is a little confusing to me at times and you basically can do the same thing in Grid though with just a little more coding. I find using grid/flexbox really cuts down on CSS file size and you don’t have mess around with floats, margins and what have you which saves you time.

I never worked with bootstrap, but from what I understand it’s geared towards people who really don’t want to mess around Grid/Flexbox. However, I would still recommend getting a basic understanding of Grid / Flex.

None of those are exclusive. You can use one or all three depending on your ability. You could also use none of those and still produce the end result. :slight_smile:

Only CSS grid and flexbox are actual css. Bootstrap is a framework that uses CSS. Bootstrap4 is flexbox based so don’t be tempted by earlier floated versions as they are a nightmare to maintain.

If this is a ‘one-off’ one-person project then bootstrap would seem overkill unless you want all the bootstrap helper functions (collapsing menus/modals/ and many other js utilities). Indeed it would be a better learning experience to design without bootstrap so that you get a chance to test out all the technologies needed to make a project like this work.

CSS grid makes the html simpler and avoids all the nested divs of bootstrap but of course does require a concentrated effort to learn - but only after you have a good understanding of the rest of CSS. You can’t just learn CSS grid and not have a good handle on the rest of CSS.

The same goes for bootstrap and beginners should not use bootstrap until they have learned the fundamentals of CSS.

You could simply draw them one by one with a div of width and height and border-radius set to 50%. However it may be better to draw them in SVG instead so that you can scale them easily.