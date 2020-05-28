Flexbox - blog entry layout - read more button

810311: 810311: but I can’t figure out how to change .read-more height (say I want to have this “button” smaller in height)

Hi, as I pointed out in my previous post the only rule effecting the height was the line-height:2em; that was set on all .blog article p elements.

That is indeed where the problem lies, not only that but you have a specificity issue going on as well.

In order to reduce the .read-more line-height you will need to change it to a descendant selector.

.blog article p { line-height: 2em; } .blog .read-more { /*was .read-more*/ display: flex; outline: 1px solid green; line-height: 1.2;/*reset from rule above*/ }

Now you are back to a default line height and you can control the height with top padding here if you choose.