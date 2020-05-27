Flexbox - blog entry layout - read more button

I have the following wordpress html output

<main class="blog"> <article id="post-69" class="post-69 post type-post status-publish format-standard hentry category-uncategorized"> <header> <h2><a href="http://localhost/wp/post-5-2/">post – 5 – test title for test post</a></h2> <div>February 18, 2020</div> </header> <p>Nullam tincidunt nulla justo. Quisque egestas est sed facilisis ornare. Etiam accumsan nisl vitae eleifend suscipit. Nulla eu mauris finibus, consequat arcu non, eleifend odio. Donec ipsum mi, aliquet non nulla eget, congue condimentum dolor.Duis a erat molestie, ultrices justo eget, venenatis sem.Praesent eu consequat nisl. Interdum et malesuada fames ac ante ipsum primis in…</p> <p class="read-more"> <a href="http://localhost/wp/post-5-2/">Read more</a> </p> </article>

and the following css (main container is set to display: flex) so all direct children become flex items.

/*blog start*/ .blog { flex-wrap: wrap; padding: 0 7px; } .blog article { margin-bottom: 3em; } .blog article header h2 { margin: 0; } .blog article header h2 a { color: rgba(129, 129, 129, 0.966); text-decoration: none; } .blog article header div { margin: 2.5em 0 1.5em; } .blog article p { line-height: 2em; } .read-more { display: flex; outline: 1px solid green; } .read-more a:after { content:'\00bb'; padding-left: 0.1em; } .read-more a { margin-left: auto; padding: 0 6px; color:#4d4c4c;; text-decoration: none; } .read-more a:hover { background: rgb(209, 208, 208); }

I used margin-left: auto; on .read-more a to push it to the right on the main axis. I am trying to style it as a button and playing with padding,however, I am unable to reduce height of the .read-more a and my understanding it has to do with default flex item behaviour