Flexbox - blog entry layout - read more button

810311: 810311: I guess my question would be why we need line-height in order for top and bottom padding to work

We don’t need line-height for padding to work. Padding can be applied to block and inline boxes.

In post #3 you asked how to make the “button” smaller in height. I explained that it was getting it’s apparent height from the inherited line-height. Thus the need to reset the line-height in order to make the button appear smaller in height.

Then I simply noted that you still had the option to control the anchors actual height by using padding.

810311: 810311: How’s padding related to line-height?

It’s not directly related, but excessive padding on an element such as a span in the midst of several lines of text could layer over text above and below when the padding exceeds the line-height. As seen in this example below with a background color on the span.

