Flex-wrap on flexbox container only affects direct children

To better understand flex parent - child relationship I wrapped div (test) around ul.
In the following media query nav has display: flex; which makes it flexbox container and it also has flex-wrap: wrap; which would affect its children
<nav>
<img src="images/logo.png" alt="logo" width="100" height="100">
<input type="checkbox" id="menu-toggle" />
<label for="menu-toggle" class="label-toggle"></label>
<div><!--test-->
<ul>
<li><a href="index.html">work</a></li>
<li><a href="about.html">about</a></li>
<li><a href="blog.html">blog</a></li>
<li><a href="archive.html">archive</a></li>
<li><a href="contact.html">contact</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</nav>
@media screen and (max-width: 960px) {
.........
.header nav {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
}
........
.header nav #menu-toggle:checked ~ div > ul {
height:auto;
max-height:35rem;
opacity: 1;
visibility: visible;
}
After adding that div this is what I get in the browser when it hits 960 screensize and after clicking on ham icon and expanding the menu
Please see above behavior here http://buildandtest.atspace.cc/index.html
Quick Google search revealed: properties applied to flex container only affect its direct children https://www.samanthaming.com/flexbox30/3-immediate-child-only/so if there’s a grandchild which is our nav it wouldn’t be affected. Is that correct?
I also checked flexbox spec but didn’t find anything specific to parent - child - grandchild