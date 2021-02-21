Flex-wrap on flexbox container only affects direct children

HTML & CSS
#1

this thread related to https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/grid-and-flexbox-layout-flexbox-header-and-image-grid-front-page/354650/2

To better understand flex parent - child relationship I wrapped div (test) around ul.

In the following media query nav has display: flex; which makes it flexbox container and it also has flex-wrap: wrap; which would affect its children

<nav>
    
    <img src="images/logo.png" alt="logo" width="100" height="100">
  
      <input type="checkbox" id="menu-toggle" />
      <label for="menu-toggle" class="label-toggle"></label>
   
   <div><!--test-->
    
    <ul>
      <li><a href="index.html">work</a></li>
      <li><a href="about.html">about</a></li>
      <li><a href="blog.html">blog</a></li>
      <li><a href="archive.html">archive</a></li>
      <li><a href="contact.html">contact</a></li>
    </ul>
   
   </div>
   
  </nav>    

@media screen and (max-width: 960px) {

.........
.header nav {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
}
........
.header nav #menu-toggle:checked ~ div > ul {
  height:auto;
  max-height:35rem;
  opacity: 1;
  visibility: visible;
}

After adding that div this is what I get in the browser when it hits 960 screensize and after clicking on ham icon and expanding the menu

flex-parent-child
flex-parent-child925×484 19.9 KB

Please see above behavior here http://buildandtest.atspace.cc/index.html

Quick Google search revealed: properties applied to flex container only affect its direct children https://www.samanthaming.com/flexbox30/3-immediate-child-only/so if there’s a grandchild which is our nav it wouldn’t be affected. Is that correct?

I also checked flexbox spec but didn’t find anything specific to parent - child - grandchild