Flex-wrap on flexbox container only affects direct children

this thread related to https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/grid-and-flexbox-layout-flexbox-header-and-image-grid-front-page/354650/2

To better understand flex parent - child relationship I wrapped div (test) around ul.

In the following media query nav has display: flex; which makes it flexbox container and it also has flex-wrap: wrap; which would affect its children

<nav> <img src="images/logo.png" alt="logo" width="100" height="100"> <input type="checkbox" id="menu-toggle" /> <label for="menu-toggle" class="label-toggle"></label> <div><!--test--> <ul> <li><a href="index.html">work</a></li> <li><a href="about.html">about</a></li> <li><a href="blog.html">blog</a></li> <li><a href="archive.html">archive</a></li> <li><a href="contact.html">contact</a></li> </ul> </div> </nav>

@media screen and (max-width: 960px) { ......... .header nav { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; } ........ .header nav #menu-toggle:checked ~ div > ul { height:auto; max-height:35rem; opacity: 1; visibility: visible; }

After adding that div this is what I get in the browser when it hits 960 screensize and after clicking on ham icon and expanding the menu

Please see above behavior here http://buildandtest.atspace.cc/index.html

Quick Google search revealed: properties applied to flex container only affect its direct children https://www.samanthaming.com/flexbox30/3-immediate-child-only/so if there’s a grandchild which is our nav it wouldn’t be affected. Is that correct?

I also checked flexbox spec but didn’t find anything specific to parent - child - grandchild